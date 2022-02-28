JD Sports appoints new senior independent director

UK sportswear giant JD Sports has announced the appointment of Kath Smith to senior independent director and chair of the nominations committee, effective immediately.

Smith, who joined the board in May 2019, is said to be bringing “substantial experience” from working with leading brands.

Previously acting as interim chair of the remuneration committee, the company said Smith stepped down from this role due to new appointments.

It further announced Bert Hoyt will be taking over as interim chair of the remuneration committee until a permanent chair is appointed.

It has stated that “good progress” has been made so far in regards to this move.