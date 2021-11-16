JD Sports Fashion appoints Helen Ashton as non-executive director

JD Sports Fashion Plc, has appointed Helen Ashton as a non-executive director, with effect from November 15, 2021.

Commenting on Ashton’s appointment to the company’s board, Peter Cowgill, executive chairman of JD Sports Fashion, said: “Helen brings a significant amount of retail, digital and financial experience. Helen will take up the role of audit committee chair and will play a crucial role on the board as we embark upon a period of transition to a new audit firm.”

Ashton, the company said in a release, has 30 years of experience of working in public and private equity backed businesses and is a qualified chartered management accountant. As the former CFO of Asos plc, Helen has deep knowledge of high growth, digital fashion in an international arena.

She has also held executive level roles in ASDA, Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group and CEO positions in high growth private equity backed businesses.