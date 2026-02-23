JD Sports Fashion to repurchase 200 million pounds of shares

JD Sports Fashion PLC said on Monday that it plans to return 200 million pounds of capital to shareholders through share buybacks in fiscal 2027.

Under the first tranche, the share repurchase drive will commence immediately to repurchase up to 100 million pounds of shares. This repurchase is expected to be completed before July 31.

Thereafter, JD Sports Fashion intends to enter into arrangements to launch the second tranche of the program to repurchase up to 100 million pounds of shares.