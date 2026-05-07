JD Sports FY26 sales rise, North America leads growth

British sports fashion powerhouse JD Sports Fashion has reported a resilient performance for the 52 weeks ended January 31, 2026, despite what it described as a tough global industry backdrop. The group achieved total sales of 12.66 billion pounds (17.22 billion dollars), representing an 11.7 percent increase at constant currency and organic sales increase of 2.1 percent.

For the 2026/27 financial year (FY27), the group has provided a wider profit guidance range of 750 million pounds to 850 million pounds to reflect ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.

North America becomes largest regional market, apparel category drives growth

North America has officially overtaken the UK as the largest region for JD Group, now accounting for 38 percent of total sales. Revenue in the region reached 4.78 billion pounds, supported by the annualization of the Hibbett acquisition. Operating profit in North America reached 353 million pounds, representing 40 percent of the group total. Organic online sales in the region grew by 12.2 percent, a result the group attributed to improved ranging and technology platforms.

Group performance was supported by growth in all regions except the UK. While reported revenue climbed 10.5 percent, profit before tax and adjusting items (PBTAI) decreased by 7.7 percent to 852 million pounds. Statutory profit before tax fell 12 percent to 629 million pounds, impacted by higher operating costs and investment in infrastructure.

Europe also delivered a resilient performance with organic sales growth of 4.2 percent to 4.25 billion pounds, and Asia Pacific, representing 4 percent of Group sales exited the year with positive LFL momentum. Overall, Asia Pacific delivered organic sales growth of 8.5 percent and LFL sales of 0.4 percent. The company ended FY26 with 4,811 stores worldwide in 36 countries.

While like-for-like (LFL) sales declined by 2.1 percent across the group, the apparel category remained a strong performer with organic growth of approximately 5 percent year-over-year (YoY). Yanmei Tang, AVP at Third Bridge noted that the shift into apparel is worth watching. "The category typically has higher margins than footwear, and if executed well, could support profitability even as overall growth remains weak," Tang said.

Footwear sales remained flat on an organic basis as the industry transitioned between product cycles. However, JD Group chief executive officer, Régis Schultz, noted encouraging momentum in the running category.

Strategic focus on omnichannel and artificial intelligence

The group is advancing its Beyond Physical Retail pillar by completing a global e-commerce re-platforming. Following successful roll-outs in North America and Italy, the UK and the rest of Europe are scheduled for upgrades later in 2026.

JD Group is also accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). The company is embedding AI into its operating model to improve discoverability through agentic AI platforms and optimize merchandising decisions such as markdown timing.