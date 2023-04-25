JD Sports makes two non-exec director appointments

JD Sports Fashion has announced the appointment of Angela Luger and Darren Shapland as non-executive directors, effective from June 1.

Luger will be joining the group’s remuneration committee, bringing experience in digital commerce, digital transformation and marketing to the board.

Next to JD, Luger also serves as a non-executive director for Jet2 Plc, New Look Retailers, Portmeirion Group, where she chairs the nomination committee, and SCS Group, where she acts as senior independent director.

During her career, Luger has held roles at the likes of Cadbury’s, Coca Cola and Asda, and has further served as managing director at Debenhams and CEO at N Brown Group and The Original Factory Shop.

Meanwhile, Shapland will be joining JD’s audit and risk committee, offering over 35 years of experience as an executive and non-executive director to the company.

Most recently, he has held a variety of similar positions in a number of businesses including Poundland, Ferguson and Ladbrokes.

He currently holds the position of chair at Topps Tiles and a range of privately owned businesses.

Shapland has also served as CFO for the likes of Sainsbury’s and Superdrug, held divisions in The Burton Group and was CEO for Carpetright.

Speaking on the appointments, chair Andrew Higginson said in a regulatory filing: "I am delighted to welcome Angela and Darren to the JD Board.

“They bring a wealth of retail expertise, strengthen the JD Board's Plc experience and complement the board's existing skills and knowledge."