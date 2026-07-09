JD Sports partners with Children in Need on one million pound fund for youth projects

Sportswear retailer JD Sports has announced a new partnership with the BBC’s Children in Need to create a one million pound fund backing 50 youth projects across the UK.

The initiative looks to support up to 10,000 young people and 90 youth workers in target locations near JD Sports stores, such as Glasgow, Greater Manchester, and London.

JD Sports will also provide access to a virtual work experience programme, spanning retail, merchandising, buying, marketing and digital.

Next to building up practical skills, participants who complete the scheme will be offered an interview at JD Sports locations with vacancies.

The overarching mission is to help connect local young people with community support and future employment opportunities, particularly amid a period of heightened concern over employment barriers and skills gaps.

In a statement, people, culture, and purpose director at JD Group, Emma Chevreau, said: “For too many young people today, the path from education into employment feels increasingly uncertain.

“Many are missing out on the opportunities, experiences and support networks that can help build confidence and open doors.

“As a proud employer of around 10,000 young people across the UK, we’re delighted to partner with BBC Children in Need to invest in both local youth services and pathways into work, helping more young people develop the skills, confidence and opportunities they need to take their next step.”