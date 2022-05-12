JD Sports posts like-for-like sales growth of 5 percent

For the 14 weeks to May 7, 2022, JD Sports Fashion Plc reported total sales in the group's like for like businesses more than 5 percent higher than the same period in the prior year.

The company said in a release that the performance is a positive reflection of both the strength and breadth of the group's brand relationships and category offer. It has also been achieved against a backdrop of a global shortfall in the supply of certain key footwear styles which the company expects to improve progressively through the year.

Against the headwinds that prevail at this time including the general global macro-economic and geopolitical situation, the company’s board still believes that the headline pre-tax profit for the year to January 29, 2023 will at least be equal to that for the year ended January 29, 2022 which, is now expected to be approximately 940 million pounds.

The group expects to announce its full year results in early to mid-June.