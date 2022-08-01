JD Sports sells Footasylum to Aurelius for 37.5 million pounds

On 29 July 2022, JD Sports Fashion Plc exchanged contracts to sell Footasylum Limited and its associated subsidiaries to Aurelius Group for 37.5 million pounds.

Commenting on the development, Kath Smith, interim CEO of JD, said: "I would like to sincerely thank the teams at Aurelius and Footasylum who worked collaboratively with the CMA to agree this transaction."

The company said in a release that the sale has been agreed in accordance with the final undertakings issued by the Competition and Markets Authority ('CMA') on January 14, 2022, following its decision to prohibit JD's acquisition of Footasylum last year.

The company added that the sale is anticipated to complete in the coming weeks.