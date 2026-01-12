JD Sports to allow US shoppers to purchase through AI platforms

The JD Group is due to enable US customers to purchase products through AI platforms. The sportswear retailer has announced a global agreement with digital commerce platform provider Commercetools and Stripe to allow for one-click purchases on platforms such as Gemini and ChatGPT.

The company will leverage the duo’s Agentic Commerce Suite (ACS) for the feature, first integrating into Microsoft Copilot before extending to other Large Language Models (LLMs). Customers in North America, JD’s largest market, will be the first to access this shopping format. JD said it is therefore positioning itself to be a leader in AI-driven commerce as LLM features become more advanced and eventually roll out to regions outside the US.

This news builds on JD’s existing relationship with Commercetools, established over the past 18 months and has seen the sportswear retailer re-platform its e-commerce in the US. Equivalent platforms are due to roll out across the UK and Europe in 2026.

In a statement, Regis Schultz, group CEO of JD Sports Fashion plc, said that as AI becomes an entry point for commerce, these latest partnerships will allow customers using AI to find and transact with JD quicker, “without adding complexity to our operations”. “This strengthens our digital proposition for customers, and keeps us moving in line with the fast-changing retail landscape,” Schultz added.