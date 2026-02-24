JD Sports to host Manchester careers event amid rising concern over youth unemployment

JD Group, the parent company of JD Sports, is taking a hands-on approach to rising youth unemployment by hosting a careers event for 10,000 young people in Manchester.

Spanning two-days and located at the city’s Central Convention Complex, JD UP will spotlight 28 of the company’s departments, platforming thousands of career pathways, a press release said.

The free-to-attend event follows on from previous editions held in Madrid and London, this time opening doors to over 70 schools in Greater Manchester, students of which will have the chance to explore opportunities across retail and other professions.

Among the partners backing the event are Raspberry Pi, Children in Need, the foundations of Manchester’s football giants, and leading social influencers, such as Angry Ginge, who will be attending the event in person.

In a statement, Régis Schultz, chief executive officer at JD, said the company is convinced JD UP will make a real difference during a troubling rise in unemployment.

“Young people are the cornerstone of our success, and we want to empower as many as possible with the confidence and ambition they need as they prepare for their future,” Schultz added.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), unemployment reached a 10-year-high of 16.1 percent in the UK. Between July and September 2025, the organisation found that 946,000 people aged 16 to 24 years old were not in education, employment or training, hinting at the scale of the issue.

JD’s chief people officer, Nicola Kowalczuk, commented: “Events like this are powerful because they close the gap between potential and opportunity, helping every young person see a pathway that feels possible, practical, and right for them.

“At JD, we believe access to careers insight, networks and real-world exposure should never be a privilege. It’s part of our responsibility as a global brand rooted in youth culture to step up and create meaningful opportunities that unlock ambition.”