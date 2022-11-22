Jen Lee launches AR game to display SS23 collection

Taiwanese designer Jen Lee has unveiled a gaming app to showcase her spring/summer 2023, with an added activation that took place at London’s Piccadilly Circus.

The game, entitled ‘Love is the Answer’, utilises augmented reality (AR) in a setting dedicated to the brand’s own identity, available through a mobile app that can be downloaded on iOS and Android.

Characters, backgrounds and outfits, each created in collaboration with avatar designer Jannan Wang, from Renovation Pictures, reference Lee’s collection and work.

Jen Lee's SS23 Collection AR game 'Love is the answer'. Image: Jen Lee x Renovation Pictures

Six virtual characters can be selected in game, and allow players to try on any of the 26 ‘shoppable styles’ from Lee’s SS23 collection, which she showcased at Taipei Fashion Week in October.

An additional six backgrounds will be available for selection, allowing users to immerse their chosen characters into a Jen Lee-inspired space and generate an AR simulation anywhere.

The designer’s SS23 collection consists of deconstructed corsets from Venus Corsetteria, which builds on Lee’s ‘Up-cycled’ series for the line.

Among key embellishments and zip details, Lee’s print for the line features punk-style graffiti, tartan patterns and cut outs created by artist Jun Yao Zoie Liao.