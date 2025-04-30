Jennyfer files for compulsory liquidation

A dramatic turn of events in the ready-to-wear world: Jennyfer filed for compulsory liquidation with a commercial court in France on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

The French brand had emerged from receivership in June 2024. The new managers, former executives Yann Pasco and Jean-Charles Gaume, had pledged to revive the brand through an investment of 15 million euros.

This was to be achieved with the financial support of Chinese group Sinoproud, which became the majority shareholder in Jennyfer in June 2024. The acquisition was carried out via its subsidiary Shanghai Pure Fashion Garments Co Ltd, as part of the receivership plan approved by the commercial court of Bobigny.

This symbolic one-euro sale was intended to allow the business to be taken over while preserving jobs and the brand's distribution network.

Sold for a symbolic one euro, commercial court to rule on Jennyfer’s liquidation request

According to management, a continuation plan ultimately proved impossible to implement. They explained to AFP that “soaring costs, declining purchasing power, changes in the textile market and increasingly aggressive international competition have made the economic model unsustainable”.

For the trade unions, it is more than a dramatic turn of events; it is a crushing blow, as noted by FashionNetwork.