Jeweller Taylor and Hart opens first London workshop

London-based, bespoke engagement ring specialists, Taylor and Hart has opened its first workshop in London in response to what it is calling “significant business growth”.

The new workshop, based in central London, close by to Chancery Lane tube station, is aimed at building a “sustainable culture” for the company, by developing its own in-house production capabilities that it states will allow it to control quality at every step, meaning that all Taylor and Hart jewellery will now be finished on-site by its highly skilled craftsmen.

In addition, the workshop will also offer a more immersive and interactive experience for customers from the design stage to the final crafting of the piece, meaning a completely autonomous process of creating bespoke jewellery.

Discussing the workshop launch, Nikolay Piriankov, chief executive of Taylor and Hart, said in a statement: “This is a real milestone for Taylor and Hart. We have grown so much over the past seven years that we are now in a position to be able to open a workshop, allowing us the opportunity for staff development in our industry and crafting process. We are excited by the prospect of having more autonomy on the creation of our products.

Taylor and Hart added that they would use the workshop opening as an opportunity to continue to push the limits of what is possible in the engagement ring category. In 2019, the brand made waves by crafting a bespoke engagement ring whose diamond could be traced digitally from mine to finished product using blockchain.

Taylor and Hart has embraced a modernised supply chain, through the brand’s use of lab-grown diamonds, sustainable mining practices and production techniques. The company added that the opening of the workshop is being used as an opportunity for them to continue to "push the limits of traditional ring design – diving deeper into creative ideas and continuing to explore what’s possible for ring design, with a fresh and innovative approach”.

As a result of moving everything in-house, the jeweller says many of the UK’s top independent craftspeople have joined the Taylor and Hart team, while adding that it is also passionate about developing young talent within the bespoke jewellery sector and it hopes that the workshop will aid their long-term goal of further educating on the craft of bespoke jewellery.

Piriankov, added: “Our growth over the last few years has been incredible and something I am very proud of. The success of our sales and satisfied customers have allowed us to step into this next stage in the company’s growth.

“We are excited that the workshop will allow customers to see how their ring is being crafted, right in front of their eyes. Involving the customer in the creation of their ring is already part of our DNA and we're really passionate about advancing with this element.”

Taylor and Hart was founded in 2013 by Nikolay Piriankov, David Sutton and Shane Hunt and has become one of the bespoke engagement ring industry leaders over the last seven years, as it has brought the jewellery shopping experience into the 21st century by merging the best elements of online shopping with a traditional jeweller’s personal-service offering.

In 2019, the jeweller reported a turnover of 5.3 million pounds and is expected to excel this figure two-fold by the end of 2020.

Image: courtesy of Taylor and Hart