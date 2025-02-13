Jewellery brand NakhreWaali acquired by Tamasq

Direct-to-consumer fashion accessories brand NakhreWaali, known for its handcrafted statement pieces, has been acquired by Tamasq, which operates in the sustainable fashion space with a focus on handcrafted Indian fashion.

In a statement, Tamasq said the acquisition would “bring together two brands with a shared ethos of preserving artisanal craftsmanship while scaling responsibly,” allowing NakhreWaali to expand its presence across global markets while preserving artisanal craftsmanship.

NakhreWaali, founded by Gursakhi Lugani, has become a brand pioneering India's premium handcrafted fashion jewellery segment, commanding over 70 percent market share. With a supply chain built on a network of 150-plus skilled artisans across India, NakhreWaali maintains zero machinery dependency, preserving traditional craftsmanship and creating sustainable employment for artisan communities. Currently, the brand’s reach extends to 11 international markets, including the US, UAE and Italy.

For Tamasq, the acquisition is being described as a “natural, organic expansion into the handcrafted accessories space,” designed to complement its existing D2C clothing brand, Mogra Designs, known for making dresses from handpicked saris and traditional textiles and upcycling to now trending corsets and mermaid dresses.

Commenting on the acquision, Gursakhi Lugani, founder of NakhreWaali, said: "Tamasq's vision perfectly aligns with how I always envisioned NakhreWaali's growth - prioritising community, maintaining ethical production, and creating innovative designs that stand the test of time. The synergy was immediate. I'm confident that under Tamasq's leadership, NakhreWaali will continue to bring its signature Nakhras to a global audience while staying true to its artisanal roots."

Tamasq looking to grow NakhreWaali's global reach

Tamasq states the immediate focus for NakhreWaali will be to “strategically infuse capital and grow the brand without losing the authentic spirit. This will be achieved by maintaining the entire existing NakhreWaali team and its artisan network. NakhreWaali will continue its e-commerce operations while expanding its presence with a dedicated showcase at the Mogra Designs headquarters store in Bangalore.

The upcoming spring 2025 collection will showcase “a strategic pivot,” which Tamasq says will serve both existing audiences and broader market segments through curated B2B2C partnerships and selective offline placements across India and globally.

Hitesh Shah, founder and chief executive of Tamasq, said: "NakhreWaali isn't just about fashion accessories. Its market exit unveiled an extraordinary narrative of brand loyalty that transcends traditional customer relationships. The brand demonstrates an exceptional capability to cultivate ‘true believers’ rather than mere transactional customers – a rare and valuable organisational asset.

"Tamasq is pioneering a transformative approach to preserving India's artisanal heritage through a curated portfolio of fashion brands. For us, this goes beyond market expansion. We see immense potential in taking a brand that deserves global recognition and giving it wings while preserving its soul. We are amplifying a movement towards more conscious, culturally resonant and sustainably produced fashion."