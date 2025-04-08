Jewellery house David Webb snapped up by investment group Middle West Partners

David Webb, an American jewellery house, has been acquired by investment group Middle West Partners, which has snapped up a majority stake in the storied business. Financial details and terms of the transaction were not disclosed in a press release.

Adopting what it says is to be a “careful, long-term view on growth”, Middle West Partners said it wished to focus on David Webb’s retail footprint–the brand operates three stores in New York, New York; Beverly Hills, California; and Doha, Qatar–as well as its marketing and team. New York’s Pop Capital co-invested on the transaction with Middle West Partners.

This coming period for David Webb will be led by newly appointed chief executive officer, James Weiss, who advised on the transaction and has been involved with the house since 2017. The brand’s former owner, Mark Emanuel, will maintain a minority stake and will continue to serve in “an active role” in the business.

Speaking on the deal, Middle West Partners’ managing partner, Kevin Kelleher, said the firm was drawn to David Webb due to its “extensive original archives and unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship”. He added: “In our new stewardship, we feel a profound responsibility to honour our founder's vision, serve our loyal clients, and preserve the remarkable legacy of this iconic house.”

Founded in 1948 by the brand’s eponymous designer, David Webb has been in continuous operation from its New York-based workshop, archives and flagship salon, which is based on Madison Avenue. Alongside its retail stores, the company holds partnerships with select US retailers, while also hosting global retail activations in conjunction with “cultural moments”.