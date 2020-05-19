Jigsaw downsizes board

Six board members of Jigsaw have reportedly stepped down as the British premium fashion retailer looks to “streamline” its business amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The board members are Isabel Spearman, Despina Don-Wauchope, David Hall, Richard Walker, James Murray-Wells and Silvana Rossi.

In a statement seen by retail Gazette, Jigsaw confirmed the changes which it said comes as it looks to “streamline” the board to ensure the business is “more agile and better placed to deal with the challenges posed by the current Covid-19 outbreak.”

The retailer continued: “Jigsaw is a much-loved heritage brand and now is the right time to have a smaller board that is fully focused on helping us get through this difficult period and on reopening our stores when it is safe to do so.”