Jigsaw initiates turnaround plan following 3.5 million pounds EBITDA loss

British fashion brand Jigsaw has released its financial results for the 61-week period spanning January 2024 to March 2025. The group reported an EBITDA loss of 3.5 million pounds (4.64 million dollars) during this timeframe, generated from sales totalling 52.2 million pounds.

Following the conclusion of this period, the board of directors conducted an extensive strategic review. This assessment resulted in the implementation of a fundamental reset of the business through a structured turnaround plan.

The strategy involved significant adjustments to leadership and the overall strategic trajectory of the company. These changes were supported by a commitment from shareholders to provide the necessary financial backing for a recovery.

Strategic recapitalisation and leadership changes

Shareholders provided significant financial support to recapitalise the business, which was further bolstered by an equity injection after the period ended. This funding established the financial platform required to execute the new corporate strategy.

A primary component of the refreshed approach included the appointment of new personnel to manage the operations. Under this new management, Jigsaw has increased its focus on product quality, fit, and fabric selection to better engage with its consumer base.

Positive momentum for autumn/winter 2025

The execution of the turnaround plan, led by managing director Tikki Godley, has produced immediate results. During the autumn/winter 2025 (AW25) trading period, Jigsaw recorded a revenue increase of 26 percent.

Profit margins also improved by 35 percent year-over-year, supported by strong full-price sales and disciplined inventory management. Management noted that this performance indicates a growing demand for the brand across all retail channels.

Building on this momentum, Jigsaw has committed to opening 10 new stores across the UK. This expansion of the brick and mortar footprint aims to bring the brand experience closer to its expanding customer demographic.

David Ross, the majority shareholder of Jigsaw, commented on the recent financial performance and the subsequent shift in strategy. Ross noted that while the initial results were disappointing, the restructuring has already begun to yield positive outcomes.

Under the leadership of Ross, the business continues to focus on its identity as a British fashion brand. The current strategy aims to balance its historical roots with a modern approach to the contemporary market.