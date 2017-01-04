Jigsaw reports double-digit growth in Christmas sales

Jigsaw said that its sales over the Christmas trading period increased 10 percent, a double-digit rise over the comparative period, says a Retail Week report. The retailer not only stayed away from the Black Friday discounting but maintained its full-price offer for the holiday season.

The company said that it was unable to provide a strict like-for-like figure because of its new ecommerce system, which uses its store estate as a ‘virtual warehouse’.

Jigsaw opened doors to one store in Teddington during the period under review. It operates concessions in Australia, Ireland, USA, the Netherlands, Singapore and South Africa and has over 75 shops in the UK, with 31 in the capital and shop-in-shops in John Lewis and Fenwick stores.

Picture:Facebook/Jigsaw