Jigsaw to expand retail footprint following sales growth

Premium British fashion brand Jigsaw is celebrating a successful turnaround after delivering what it calls a “standout Christmas trading period,” following a strategic reset of the business in quarter 2 of 2025.

In a statement, Jigsaw reports that festive sales were up 26 percent year-on-year, while profit margins increased by 35 percent, driven by strong full-price sales and “disciplined cost management”.

The recovery it adds was driven by “renewed customer engagement with the brand across all channels,” with in-store sales rising 14 percent, while online sales increased by 34 percent, and concession sales rose by 46 percent.

This growth follows a capital injection from Jigsaw’s majority shareholder and the appointment of Tikki Godley as managing director in April 2025, where the premium retailer reset its focus on product, fit and fabric to reconnect with customers seeking “timeless design, quality craftsmanship and wearable collections that transcend seasons”.

Customers, it seemed, were drawn to Jigsaw’s knitwear and coats over the Christmas season, with the retailer adding that its leather clothing was also a “successful standout,” with full-price sales increasing sixfold, “after investment in the range”.

Another marker for its turnaround has been its emphasis on full-price trading, “coupled with a more disciplined approach to buying and stock management,” which has resulted in a 35 percent increase in profit margin year-on-year.

In addition, the company also reported a 14 percent reduction in business costs, as total earnings increased by 1.8 million pounds.

The business is also returning to its former head office at Kew Studios, which has been fully refurbished. The former manor house has been renovated, offering modern, sustainable workspaces with a green roof, solar panels, EV charging stations, and cycle storage.

Jigsaw to open more stores following a “standout” Christmas trading period

To build on this momentum, Jigsaw states it is looking to expand its bricks-and-mortar portfolio, investing in stores “that bring the brand experience closer to its growing customer base”. Currently, the retailer operates around 45 stores in the UK, including in London, Manchester, Cambridge, Bath, Bristol, Chichester, Edinburgh, Leeds, Oxford, and Tunbridge Wells, as well as in Belfast and Dublin.

No details have been announced on where the new stores will be opening or how many they are looking to add to its retail footprint.

Tikki Godley, managing director at Jigsaw, said: “This transformation has been about getting back to what our customers love about Jigsaw, thoughtful design, quality and clothes that feel relevant to modern life.

“By putting product and customer insight at the heart of every decision, we’ve created a platform for sustainable growth and are excited to continue investing in the high street through 2026.”

Jigsaw was founded by John Robinson in 1970 and has been a staple of the British high street for more than 50 years, known for its elevated, timeless womenswear and accessories.