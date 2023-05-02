Jil Sander names Luca Lo Curzio as CEO

Luxury fashion house Jil Sander has announced the appointment of Luca Lo Curzio as the brand’s new chief executive officer, effective from June 1, 2023.

On joining, Lo Curzio will report directly to the CEO of Jil Sander’s parent company OTB Group, Ubaldo Minelli, who had previously held the position of the brand’s head after it was acquired by OTB in April 2021.

In a press release, Minelli said of Lo Curzio’s appointment: “We are delighted to welcome Luca Lo Curzio to the OTB Group. Jil Sander is a brand with a very high development potential.

“I am sure that Luca Lo Curzio, a manager with great international experience, will be able to guide the company towards its new growth path.”

Prior to Jil Sander, Lo Curzio served as the chief executive officer of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group’s North American division for over three years after he held the position of chief marketing and digital officer of the group for nearly four years.

Before Zegna, he also held increasingly senior roles at accessory group Luxottica SpA, most recently as head of global marketing for sun and luxury retail, as well as various managerial roles at Bain & Company, Danone and L’Oréal.

Jil Sander continues to shine at OTB

Lo Curzio joins Jil Sander at a time when the brand is coming out on top at OTB. In its latest financial report, the group reported that a growth of 61 percent was seen at the label since it was snapped up just over two years ago.

As a response, OTB said the results demonstrated that through the pairing, expansion opportunities had been boosted, allowing for Jil Sander to further stand out for its focus on design and product quality.

The German house continues to be creatively led by co-designers Lucie and Luke Meier, who have been at the helm of its direction since April 2017.

For their SS23 collection, the Meier’s opted to return to a co-ed approach to showing Jil Sander at fashion week, as the duo look to increasingly shine an equal light on both the brand’s menswear assortment as well as its womenswear.

Speaking to WWD prior to the show, Luke said that at first they felt a need to separate the two categories to give menswear a platform of its own. He added: “Now we think it's pretty cool, it pairs womenswear in the right way so bringing them back together can better show the whole Jil Sander universe the way we understand it. It took us some time to fix it correctly but now is the exact moment.”