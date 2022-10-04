Jimmy Choo to offer resale via The RealReal partnership

Luxury accessories brand Jimmy Choo will be stepping into the resale market through a partnership with consignment marketplace, The RealReal.

From October 6, clients of the British brand will be able to consign their pre-loved luxury pieces through the platform.

The ‘circular partnership’ will require interested consignors to meet The RealReal’s condition and authenticity criteria.

Once an item has been submitted, the platform will carry out authentication, photographing, pricing and listing for the piece.

First-time, qualifying consignors will also receive an invitation to book an in-store or virtual one-on-one styling session with a member of Jimmy Choo’s styling team.

In a release, Allison Sommet, The RealReal’s vice president of public affairs and business development, said: “This partnership with Jimmy Choo raises circularity awareness by offering luxury consignment services to their sizable loyal customer base, reinforcing the company’s environmental commitments.

“We’re honoured to be joining forces and generating tremendous impact with such a globally distinguished fashion house.”

The partnership comes in addition to Jimmy Choo’s already established repair service as the fashion house continues to reinforce its commitment to the circular economy.

Its CEO, Hannah Colman, said on the new offer: “The partnership allows us to champion resale by offering our clients an opportunity to give their luxury items a second life. This partnership ties back to the goals we are committed to in our sustainability manifesto.”