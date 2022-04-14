Jo Bertram to join J Sainsbury board as non executive director

J Sainsbury plc has announced that Jo Bertram will join the board as a non-executive director and member of the CR&S committee following the annual general meeting (AGM) on July 7, 2022.

The company said in a release that Jo Bertram is currently managing director, business & wholesale at Virgin Media O2 and prior to this held senior director and strategy roles at O2.

Commenting on the appointment of Jo Bertram, Martin Scicluna, chairman of Sainsbury's, said: "Jo Bertram is a highly talented strategic business leader whose broad experience in technology-led sectors will bring fresh perspective to the board. She has worked in growing, hi-tech sectors and I am confident this will benefit our customers as we explore new ways to use digital solutions to make shopping easy and convenient."

Between 2013 and 2017 she held the position of regional general manager, Northern Europe at Uber. Bertram has previously worked at McKinsey and Accenture and holds an MBA from INSEAD.

The company added that Dame Susan Rice has notified the board that she will step down at Sainsbury's AGM after nine years' service. The board has appointed Brian Cassin, who has been a member of the company’s board since April 2016, to succeed Rice as senior independent director. With effect from 7 July 2022, Jo Harlow will become chair of the remuneration committee and Keith Weed will be appointed chair of the CR&S committee.

"Working in fast-paced, agile environments is something I enjoy so I am very pleased to be joining Sainsbury's at such an exciting time," added Jo Bertram.