Jobs at JD Sports’ Derby warehouses thrown into doubt

Employees at JD Sports’ Derby-based distribution centre are believed to be facing potential job losses, with reports suggesting that many are already being consulted about the possibility of redundancies.

The future of the company’s Derby Commercial Park warehouse is also said to be under review, according to the BBC, which initially reported the news.

In a statement to the media outlet, a spokesperson for JD Sports said: "We have entered into a period of consultation with colleagues based at our Derby distribution centre.

"This is in relation to a review of the Derby distribution centre. We are doing all we can to look after those colleagues impacted and recognise this may be an unsettling time for them.”

In addition to this, a person familiar with the proceedings told the BBC that no final decision had been taken in regards to the Derby site, and that the company was working with employment agencies to find staff alternative employment.

While the number of jobs under review has not been confirmed, Derbyshire Live suggested that around 200 workers have been impacted.