Joe Browns targeting 100 million pounds in sales by 2026

British fashion and homes retailer Joe Browns is looking to increase current turnover by 138 percent to 100 million pounds in annual sales by 2026 through “further democratisation” of its brand.

Joe Browns, founded in 1998 by Simon Brown, began with menswear before introducing womenswear in 2002, followed by homeware in 2019, and has reported a “strong start” to autumn/winter 2021 trading, with a cumulative growth of 68 percent year-on-year.

The brand experienced continued growth throughout the pandemic, achieved through offering exclusive prints and inspired designs and its value price strategy, “first price, right price”. Its multichannel approach also helped, as it sells its clothing and homeware through a combination of its website, Joebrowns.co.uk, brochures, marketplaces, royalty agreements, wholesale and direct despatch through independents and small department stores, as well as its own retail units in Meadowhall and York.

Simon Brown, founder and chief executive at Joe Browns, said in a statement: “During the last few months, we have had time to reflect on the next part of the journey for Joe Browns. We start from a cracking place of sustained growth over the last 23 years, a strong performance throughout the pandemic and an excellent start to the AW21 season.

“We know when more people experience the Joe Browns’ offer, they want to buy it. Consumers over the last 18 months have also become more confident with their fashion and homes style choices. This is exactly where Joe Browns has and always will excel. It comes from a foundation of our standout, eclectic and remarkable handwriting, with product you can’t find anywhere else unless it has the Joe Browns swing tag.”

Image: courtesy of Joe Browns

Joe Browns share growth strategy as it builds on strong sales through the pandemic

To help it accelerate its growth, the Leeds-based retailer has invested in its infrastructure, including a 1.5 million pound warehouse extension to allow it “to operate even more efficiently both now and in the future”. The extension covers 27,000 square feet and the brand is planning on adding a further 40,000 square feet with a double mezzanine floor, which will create 40 jobs.

The retailer has also recruited former N Brown buying director Jane Reik, who has been brought on to develop products and processes, while building upon its heritage with a vision to extend ranges across womenswear, menswear and homeware.

Image: courtesy of Joe Browns

Joe Browns is also looking to further recruit across the company, including doubling the size of its e-commerce team, adding to its buying team and marketing departments to help reach its 100 million pound sales goal. The brand has also added new positions within its social media team to grow its presence across all major social platforms.

Brown added: “Our growth strategy, put simply, is about building on our existing customer base through new retail partners, marketplaces and our owned channels. This in turn is linked to great value and underpinned by our mission to make people feel good and have a little fun along the way.”

The company is also “actively looking” for more third-party retailers both home and overseas, to target more international sales, and is conducting a full sustainability review to build upon its ‘remarkable’ sustainability programme that spans, sourcing, logistics, packaging, and marketing.