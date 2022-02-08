Joergen Scheuer-Larsen joins Altar'd State as CIO

Women’s fashion retailer Altar'd State, having 150 locations throughout the United States, has announced the appointment of Joergen Scheuer-Larsen as the company's chief information officer and senior vice president.

Scheuer-Larsen will lead all technology for the company's family of brands, which include Arula and Vow'd.

Scheuer-Larsen joins Altar'd State with over twenty years of experience at iconic global brands including Fossil Group Inc., Lego Systems, and Carlsberg Breweries Denmark, as well as serving in the Danish military.

In his most recent role at Fossil, Scheuer-Larsen was promoted three times in eight years. Most recently as SVP CIO, he led all of IT strategically and executionally.

Scheuer-Larsen, the company said, will relocate to the Knoxville area with his wife and two daughters.