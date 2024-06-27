John Lewis and Walmart among winners of Better Cotton's 2024 awards

Cotton sustainability initiative Better Cotton has announced the winners of this year’s Member Awards in a ceremony that took place as part of the organisation’s conference in Istanbul, Turkey.

In a release, CEO of the group, Alan McClay, who presented this year’s winners, said it was a “privilege” to host the event with its partners.

McClay added: “Transformative change within the cotton sector is predicated on collaboration at all levels, and as Better Cotton’s network continues to grow it’s important that we take stock of the progress we continue to make as an industry.”

US department store Walmart and British department store John Lewis Partnership were both selected for the Top Contributor Award, an accolade that recognises the duo for their high uptake of Better Cotton relative to their use of the material.

The Sourcing Award, an achievement for cotton traders who processed the highest volume of the material, went to Cargill Commodities and Vicunha Têxtil, while Cotton Egypt Association won the Impact Storyteller Award for its field-level insights.

CABI, meanwhile, took home the Innovators Award for its work in Pakistan that aims to positively impact farmers while fostering sustainable practices. The Outstanding Contribution Award, finally, went to İyi Pamuk Uygulamaları Derneği, which has been implementing Better Cotton activations in Turkey since 2013.