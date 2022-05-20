John Lewis appoints new executive director for people, Lisa Cherry

The John Lewis Partnership has announced the appointment of Lisa Cherry as its executive director for people.

Starting September, Cherry will be joining the Partnership from the Post Office, where she is currently serving as group chief people officer.

She has also previously worked in senior roles within Sainsbury’s, WHSmith and Wyevale Garden Centres.

Cherry will be tasked with developing and delivering the people strategy for the Partnership’s partners, with a proposition that rewards and develops their position.

“I’m honoured to be joining the Partnership at such an important time,” said Cherry, in a release. “I’m really looking forward to leading the People team and spending time with Partners to properly understand the organisation and build on the existing plans to help shape the future.”

She will be succeeding Nikki Humphery, who will be leaving the company to rejoin Virgin as the group’s chief people officer.

During her time at the Partnership, Humphery helped in the development of initiatives like paying real living wage nationwide and providing six-months equal parental lead.