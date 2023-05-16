John Lewis appoints Saatchi & Saatchi as new marketing partner

The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) has announced the appointment of Saatchi & Saatchi as the group’s new creative marketing partner for both John Lewis and Waitrose.

From the summer, the company will succeed Adam&EveDDB as JLP’s lead creative agency and will oversee the brand and advertising activity across the firm’s portfolio, as well as its financial services division.

Saatchi & Saatchi will be tasked with developing and producing all of JLP’s brand campaigns, including its highly anticipated Christmas TV advert.

The company will also support the launch of JLP’s new brand loyalty programme, which will be introduced next year, while the first campaign under its eye is expected to be unveiled for Waitrose in the autumn.

In a release, Franki Goodwin, chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi, commented: "This wonderful win is a testament to the creative talent and passion that fuels our mission to be the most influential creative company in modern Britain. There are no two brands that represent more of what is good and great about the UK and we are honoured to be able to play a role in their future success.

“We were pushed all the way by the standard set by our predecessors and by the two agencies alongside us in the process. There’s no bigger need or indeed, appetite for advertising than the success of John Lewis Partnership - these brands are important to the fabric of our nation and we can't wait to get started.”

Their appointment comes after JLP carried out its first creative agency pitch process in 14 years for John Lewis, launched after its partnership with Adam&Eve came to an abrupt end earlier this year.