John Lewis closes Blakelands distribution centre
Department store giant John Lewis has closed its Blakelands National Distribution Centre after more than 40 years in operation. The news was confirmed by John Lewis & Partners’ head of operations, Sarah Payne, who extended a "sincere thank you to the entire Blakelands team” in a post on LinkedIn.
Payne stated that the move marked the start of a new chapter for the company, adding: “The closure is part of a move for groundbreaking automation development, in Magna Park 3. This investment is key to future-proofing our operations and enhancing efficiency.”
She further reported that the majority of all Blakelands Partners have secured other roles within the John Lewis distribution network. “This successful transition is a testament to the professionalism and dedication of all involved, especially the impact partners,” Payne concluded.
OR CONTINUE WITH