John Lewis expands JLAB innovation programme for 2018

London - The John Lewis Partnership is set to expand its retail tech accelerator programme JLAB this year to include a number of new activities, set to launch throughout 2018.

For the first time in its five year history, JLAB will run throughout the year, instead of just for a period of 12 weeks. In addition, the new JLAB programme for 2018 will also focus on different themes. As one of the biggest innovation programmes in the UK, start-ups, as well as established businesses, will now have the chance to participate in the innovation programme three times in 2018, with the first pitch focusing on health and wellbeing.

“As more and more businesses face digital disruption, it's increasingly important for the Partnership to stay committed to the ideals of our founder, John Spedan Lewis, by experimenting and nurturing innovation both inside and outside our business,” said John Vary, Futurologist at the John Lewis Partnership. “This is exactly why we have created a completely new JLAB for 2018. We wanted to take the programme to the next level by launching more events but with a focus on themes we feel are most significant to our customers as well as the future of retail.”

Waitrose, which joined the JLAB programme in 2017, is setting the first challenge of the year and is looking for customer-facing, digital propositions which provide customers with advice and inspiration that make it easier for them to lead healthy lifestyles. The selected business ideas will them complement a number of initiatives that Waitrose is launching to make it easier for their customers to make healthy choices.

Any successful applicants will be given access to a number of benefits offered by the John Lewis Partnership, including expert advice and mentorship from John Lewis and Waitrose senior leaders, product validation from retail experts and customers, investment from the JLAB fund and office space. JLAB 2018 is set to run in association with True. Applications are able to pitch their ideas online via jlab from now until May 25, 2018. Afterwards, a small group will be asked to pitch in June 2018.

Photo: courtesy of JLAB/John Lewis Partnership