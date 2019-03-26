John Lewis fashion sales fall but swimwear rises 19 percent

John Lewis said in a statement that its total sales for the week to march 23, 2019, were down 8.9 percent as the company annualised a week of promotions in the run up to Easter last year. The company added that fashion sales for the week were down 1.3 percent on the same week last year, due to the Easter holidays starting later this year.

However, sales of company-owned brand swimwear were up 19 percent compared to last year, following the launch of new John Lewis & Partners swimwear collection.

Home sales were down 11.3 percent but the warmer weather saw sales of outdoor living products up 8 percent on the same week last year, while electrical and home technology sales were down 14.7 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website