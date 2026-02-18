John Lewis increases shop floor staff pay by 6.9 percent

The John Lewis Partnership has announced a 108 million pound pay investment to increase the wages of its shop floor staff by 6.9 percent across department store, John Lewis and supermarket chain, Waitrose.

In a statement, the retail group said that the hourly shop floor pay rises from April 1 would be the equivalent of 1,600 pounds a year for full-time frontline partners, as part of its ongoing commitment to investing in its staff wages.

Of the investment, nearly 90 percent is voluntary and “driven by the business’ desire to invest in its partners,” explains the retailer, and represents spend above and beyond the requirements of the National Minimum Wage.

Helen Webb, chief people officer for the John Lewis Partnership, said: “Our partners are the heartbeat of our business. This 108-million-pound investment is about putting more money into their pockets month-in, month-out.

“This pay growth demonstrates a sustained commitment to Partner pay, consistent with previous years. This ensures that the rewards for our Partners’ hard work are built into their monthly pay as we continue to invest in the future of the Partnership."