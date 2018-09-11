John Lewis & Partners weekly fashion sales drop 3.9 percent

John Lewis & Partners has reported through a statement that total sales for the week ending September 9, 2018, were down 4 percent on the same period last year. The company, however added that it saw strong sales of its new own brand ranges which were supported by the launch of the new brand identity in shops and online.

Fashion sales were down 3.9 percent overall, but witnessed strong demand for its new John Lewis & Partners womenswear collection and shoe sales were up 8 percent on last year.

Home sales were down 7 percent, but our contemporary company-owned brand House posted sales rise of 10.5 percent on last year. Electrical and home technology sales were down 2.2 percent, while gaming products had a strong week with sales up 231 percent on the same week last year.

Picture:John Lewis & Partners website