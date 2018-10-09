John Lewis & Partners: Weekly fashion sales up 4.4 percent

Total sales at John Lewis & Partners for the week ending October 6, 2018, the company said in a statement, were up 0.1 percent compared to the same week last year. Fashion sales for the week increased 4.4 percent.

The company said, both womenswear and menswear sales rose 8.9 percent and 3 percent respectively, while accessories sales were up 6.6 percent due to the cooler and wetter weather driving demand for warmer clothing and accessories, and John Lewis matching a competitor’s promotion through its Never Knowingly Undersold price promise.

Electrical and home technology sales were up 1.3 percent and communications technology product sales were up 8.5 percent due to new product launches. The company added that gaming products sales were up 200 percent year on year due to the launch of Forza on Xbox and FIFA on Playstation. Home sales were down 6.5 percent, while company-owned brand House had another strong week with sales up 13.5 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website