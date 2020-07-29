John Lewis Partnership names Nikki Humphrey as People Executive Director

The John Lewis Partnership has appointed Nikki Humphrey as Executive Director for People. The company said in a statement that Humphrey joins from Virgin Atlantic where she is chief people officer and replaces Tracey Killen who has retired after a 38-year career in the Partnership. The company added that starting October 1, 2020, Humphrey will be responsible for developing and delivering a people strategy for the Partnership’s 80,000 partners. This new appointment forms part of a seven-strong executive team and follows James Bailey joining as Executive Director of Waitrose in April and Pippa Wicks becoming Executive Director of John Lewis.

Commenting on Humphrey’s appointment, Sharon White, Partner & Chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said: “This appointment comes at a time where we are working hard to develop our people strategy. Nikki’s impressive experience will help ensure the Partnership continues to be a great place to work for current and future partners, that both rewards and develops partners, provides exceptional health and wellbeing support and improves our diversity and inclusion strategy, truly reflecting the communities we serve.”

Humphrey has over 20 years HR leadership experience across many sectors and joined Virgin Atlantic in March 2017 from Lloyds Banking Group as chief people officer, responsible for the people strategy and leading the people team including corporate communications, occupational health & staff benefits. She has held a number of HR leadership roles during 15 years at Lloyds including HR director for Scottish Widows and group talent & development director. She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel & Development.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Partnership at this time. It’s a huge privilege to lead the People team and the People strategy for the 80,000 Partners,” added Humphrey.

Picture:John Lewis Partnership media centre