John Lewis posts 4 percent rise in weekly fashion sales

John Lewis & Partners said in a statement that total sales for the week ending October 13, 2018 were down 2.3 percent compared to the same week last year. Overall fashion sales were however up 4 percent on last year.

While menswear sales were up 3.1 percent and sales of men’s cashmere increased 12 percent. The company said, women's accessories sales were up 4.1 percent and sales of beauty, wellbeing & leisure were up 16.7 percent as we price matched a competitor.

Electrical and home technology sales were down 4.8 percent, however, accessories sales were up 2.5 percent due to strong sales within earphones. Home sales were down 6.2 percent, but sales at House were up 4.4 percent.

Picture:John Lewis & Partners website