John Lewis: Promotions boost weekly fashion sales by 32 percent

John Lewis sales for the week to October 19, 2019, were up 8.5 percent on the same week last year as, the company said, customers shopped promotions across fashion and beauty in shops and online. The company announced through a statement that fashion sales were up 32.1 percent on the back of its 20 percent off promotion.

Sales of the company-owned brand fashion products were up 46 percent and sales of boots were up 34 percent due to the wet weather, with hiker and biker styles proving particularly popular. Beauty, wellbeing and leisure sales were also up 25.3 percent as John Lewis price matched a competitor’s promotion.

The company added that sales of Christmas products are on the rise as customers prepare for the festive season early this year, with loose baubles up 20 percent, toy sales were also up 17 percent as schools broke up for half term. Home sales were down 13.8 percent, while sales of electrical and home technology were up 3.7 percent.

Picture:John Lewis media centre