John Lewis receives Royal Warrant from the King

British department store giant John Lewis has been granted a Royal Warrant of Appointment as a supplier of household goods and furnishings to His Majesty King Charles III.

In a release announcing the news, executive director, Peter Ruis, said it was a “proud moment” for the company. His statement continued: “For 160 years, we’ve been focused on offering excellent customer service and the highest quality products, and the Royal Warrant is a testament to the hard work of partners across John Lewis and our suppliers.”

The Royal Warrant is granted to companies that have regularly supplied the Royal Household for at least five years, and has previously been bestowed upon John Lewis Reading, John Lewis Oxford Street and Peter Jones, the sister brand to John Lewis which had previously held the honour from the former Prince of Wales and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

John Lewis said the announcement further reflected John Lewis’ “ongoing commitment to supporting its local communities, whilst also championing high environmental standards”.