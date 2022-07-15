John Lewis recognised as menopause friendly retailer

John Lewis Partnership has been awarded an accreditation that recognises it as a ‘Menopause Friendly Employer’, as selected by an independent panel of experts from the Menopause Friendly organisation.

The accreditation recognises the department store chain, which said it employs over 42,000 women, for creating an inclusive culture allowing for the freedom to talk about menopause and support women when they need it.

As part of this move, the retailer has introduced a holistic support package for its employees at all stages of menopause, which includes guidance, health advice and access to free mental health support.

Additional policies involve flexible working and dedicated support when taking time off work when experiencing symptoms of menopause.

In a release, Carolyn Harris, chair of All Party Parliamentary Group on Menopause, noted that workplace support was “vital” to those going through menopause and welcomed the retailer with its new commitments.

Harris continued: “Too many women have suffered due to lack of understanding from their employer and we know that one in ten menopausal women have felt forced to leave the workforce as a result. By introducing some simple changes employers like The John Lewis Partnership will benefit from being able to retain experienced and loyal employees at the peak of their careers.”