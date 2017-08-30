John Lewis reports 12.8 percent growth in weekly fashion sales

Total sales at John Lewis for the week to August 26, 2017 were up 6.2 percent to 83.8million pounds (108 million dollars), on last year. The company’s fashion segment experienced a strong week, with sales up 12.8 percent, driven by the price matching of a competitor's promotional event.

Beauty, wellbeing and leisure sales increased 22 percent, driven by strong sales at beauty counters. Both men’s and women’s wear also reported double-digit growth, and women’s accessories grew by 11.4 percent.

EHT sales were also up during the week, rising by 8.2 percent, while vision sales rose 20.4 percent, and communication tech sales grew 20.9 percent, with both Apple and Windows products performing strongly.

Home sales were down 2.3 percent but BBQ sales rose 11 percent as the company said, customers made the most of the warmer weather heading into the bank holiday weekend.

