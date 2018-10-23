John Lewis reports 3.3 percent rise in weekly fashion sales

Total sales for the week ending October 20, 2018, John Lewis & Partners said in a statement, were down 1.2 percent on the same week last year. However, the company added that fashion sales rose 3.3 percent with sales of company-owned brand up 5.6 percent due to the popularity of new ranges.

The company further said that sales were also boosted by John Lewis price matching a competitor promotion through its Never Knowingly Undersold policy. Overall home sales were down 4.9 percent and electrical and home technology sales were down 1.8 percent.

Picture:Facebook/John Lewis