John Lewis to implement more circular solutions as part of new sustainability commitments

John Lewis has unveiled a string of refreshed sustainability commitments in its new report ‘Plan for Nature’, through which it said it is looking to double down on its pledges to protect and restore nature.

In a release, the company, which also owns supermarket chain Waitrose, said it felt passionately about investing in nature restoration across its supply chain.

As part of its new commitments, John Lewis Partnership will be investing two million pounds to fund ecosystem protection and regeneration projects in the UK and India through an exclusive partnership with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

It added it will also be funding sustainable water management programmes, committing to zero deforestation across its own-brand product supply chain and incorporating natural elements into all key new build and renovation projects.

By 2025, the company said it will ensure all key raw materials in its own-brand products will be from more sustainable or recycled sources.

Additionally, it is hoping to develop more rental, resale and return opportunities, striving to offer a wider range of sustainable ownership options for its customers throughout fashion, home and technology.

“Whether it’s eliminating fossil fuel use across our transport operations, investing millions in conservation projects in regions where we source our products, or helping our farmers make the transition to net zero, we are acting where we can make the biggest impact,” said Marija Rompani, director of ethics and sustainability, in a release.

She continued: “And our principles will apply to everything we sell, including our entry level Essential Waitrose and John Lewis Anyday ranges - ensuring products made with sustainable values are accessible to all our customers.”