John Lewis to offer paid leave to all foster carers

The John Lewis Partnership, which includes department store John Lewis and supermarket chain Waitrose, will offer additional paid leave to all new and existing foster carers within its businesses.

The move makes the retail group the largest organisation to receive ‘Fostering Friendly’ accreditation via the Fostering Network. The accolade acknowledges the partnership as a foster-friendly employer a few months after launching its ‘Building Happier Futures’ programme to support the care experienced community and highlighting foster carers in its Christmas ad campaign.

Sharon White, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said in a statement: “We are incredibly proud to be giving even more support to our partners who are foster carers. They will now qualify for an additional week of paid leave, meaning they will have more flexibility to balance all the things they need to be great foster carers - attending appointments or undertaking training.

"There is a national shortage of foster carers, leaving many children without a stable background and unable to fulfil their potential. We are delighted to be playing our part to support foster carers as part of a broader programme of helping care experienced young people to get access to jobs and training in the partnership."

Claire Coutinho, UK government minister for children, families and wellbeing, added: "I've met so many inspiring foster carers who make sure that children in their care have a safe and loving home, so it's fantastic to see the John Lewis Partnership offering additional paid leave to all new foster carers within its businesses."