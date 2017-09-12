John Lewis to shut down distribution centre in Edinburgh

London - John Lewis is set to close down its distribution hub in Leith, Edinburgh, as the department store group aims to centralise its distribution.

The decision is set to result in 78 job losses, as John Lewis centralises its distribution activity out of its existing delivery centre in Glasgow. All online orders made in and around the Edinburgh region will be shipped out of the more modern facility in Glasgow, where John Lewis aims to create 40 new jobs.

The department store group added that it hopes a number of its workers at its centre in Edinburgh will apply for these new roles or position elsewhere in its business.

The distribution hub in Leith, located off Bonnington Road, is set to close in October. A spokeswomen for John Lewis said that the centre in Edinburgh was “no longer suitable to support the growing business.”

“At the beginning of this year we began discussions with partners at our Edinburgh distribution hub about the future of the site, and after a consultation we have now confirmed that the site will be closing,” she added. By consolidating its distribution and shipping from its more modern facility in Glasgow, John Lewis aims to oversee a more productive business model.

The move comes after John Lewis finalised its 24 million pounds redeveloped of its flagship store at St James Centre in Edinburgh earlier this summer.

Photo: John Lewis Service Building, Bonnington Road Lane cc-by-sa/2.0 - © kim traynor - geograph.org.uk/p/2641072