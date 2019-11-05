John Lewis weekly fashion sales decline 16.6 percent

For the week ending November 2, 2019, total sales at John Lewis were down 10.4 percent on the same week last year as the company said it annualised against competitor promotions. The company said in a statement that fashion sales for the week were also down 16.6 percent.

However, the company added, sales of beauty and premium accessories increased as customers shopped promotions across these categories. The home sales were down 14.1 percent but Christmas Shop sales rose 22.1 percent and sales of “experience” gifts went up 92 percent compared to last year.

Electrical and home technology sales were down 2.5 percent but wet weather drove laundry sales up by 5 percent, and the upcoming festive period boosted sales of cooking appliances by 6 percent.

Picture:John Lewis edit