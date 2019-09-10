John Lewis weekly fashion sales drop again

Total sales for the week to September 7, 2019 were down 5.5 percent at John Lewis on the same week last year. The company said in a statement that fashion sales were down 4.9 percent, due to the annualising of the launch of John Lewis & Partners womenswear collection.

The company added that beauty, wellbeing and leisure was up 3 percent, as it price matched a competitor event. Home sales for the week were down 9.1 percent, however, sales of company-owned brand House range were up 26 percent week on week.

Electrical and home technology sales were down 3.5 percent, however sales of large electricals were up 1.5 percent.

Picture:John Lewis Partnership media centre