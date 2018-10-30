John Lewis weekly fashion sales increase 5.6 percent

Total sales at John Lewis & Partners, for the week ending October 28, 2018, were up 0.3 percent, while fashion sales improved 5.6 percent.

The company said in a statement that lower temperatures drove sales of cold weather clothing by 12 percent, with cashmere and knitwear sales rising 33 percent and up 42 percent respectively. Womenswear too had a strong week, with sales up 13.4 percent, with company-owned-brand products performing particularly well. John Lewis added that sales of beauty, wellbeing and leisure also rose by 8.6 percent.

Home was down 5.8 percent, while filled bedding saw an uplift of 5 percent driven by the cooler weather. Decorative bedding also had a good week and cushions were up 25 percent. With less than two months to go until Christmas, Gift Food saw sales rise by 14 percent and Christmas trees were up 18 percent. EHT was up 0.5 percent and sales of smart home products were up 53 percent.

