John Lewis weekly fashion sales jump 9.3 percent

Total sales for the week ending December 15, 2018, John Lewis & Partners said in a statement, were up 1.8 percent on the same week last year. The company’s fashion sales increased 9.3 percent boosted by price matching competitor promotions.

The company added that sales of beauty, wellbeing and leisure were up 15.7 percent across the week, and womenswear and menswear sales were up 8.5 percent and 7.2 percent respectively. John Lewis attributed overall sales increase to customers shopping for gifts and preparing their homes for Christmas, and price matching competitor promotions which launched at the end of the week.

Home sales were down 1.7 percent overall but Christmas Shop had a good week with sales up 1.1 percent on last year. Electrical and home technology sales were down 4.3 percent, partly due to annualising competitor promotions, which were not repeated this year.

Picture:John Lewis website