John Lewis weekly fashion sales rise 1.6 percent

John Lewis reported a good week's trade as the company entered the new financial year, with sales of 74.4 million pounds (92 million dollars), up 5.4 percent year-on-year. The company’s fashion category sales rose 1.6 percent during the week.

John Lewis said, sales in the home segment posted the strongest increase of 8.8percent on last year. The growth, it added, was focused on 'big ticket' products such as furniture, with beds and fitted furniture particularly strong. EHT also showed strong growth and was up 7.2 percent. Audio sales were strong at 11 percent as communications tech saw growth from tablets and computers, along with mobile phones.

Beauty drove sales in the fashion segment, with the category (which includes wellbeing and leisure) posting a 7.2 percent increase. Also the company’s new modern rarity spring/summer collection launched during the week, helped women’s wear to post a 3.4 percent increase.

Picture:John Lewis/Phase Eight