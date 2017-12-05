John Lewis weekly fashion sales up 1.7 percent

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ended December 2, 2017, were 177.9 million pounds (238 million dollars), up 3.4 percent on the same week last year.

Fashion sales for the week were up 1.7 percent with beauty, wellbeing and leisure up 5.0 percent and womenswear up 4.6 percent on last year. The company added that as colder weather set in, John Lewis womenswear cashmere had record sales, up 24 percent.

Electricals and home technology sales, the company said, were up 7.1 percent, driven by high demand in gaming and wearable technology.

Picture:John Lewis press centre